What’s happening at Somonauk Public Library in June?

SOMONAUK – Family-friendly programming continues throughout June at Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. La Salle St.
The events schedule includes:
- Tot Tales: 11 a.m. June 17. Participants will be introduced to books, hand motions, songs and rhymes. The program is for newborns to age 3. Registration is required.
- Story Hour: 11 a.m. June 20 and 24. The program features crafts, songs, stories and snacks and is meant for those ages 3 to 5. Registration is required.
- Chapter Club: 6:30 p.m. June 30. Attendees can discuss books and do an activity. The club is intended for children ages 6 to 10. Book copies are available at the front desk.
- Paws For Reading: 4 p.m. June 26. Participants will read for 15 minutes to Fox Valley Therapy dogs. Registration is required. The program is meant for children in first through fifth grades. To register, visit the library or call 815-498-2440.
- Tween and Teen Summer Treat Special: Candy Sushi: 6:30 p.m. June 23. Attendees can create candy sushi. The event is open to those ages 10 to 17. Food will be served. Registration is required.
- Tween and Teen Summer Vibes at the Library: Outdoor Reading Night: 6 p.m. June 19. Participants can read outside while listening to ambient prairie path noises.
- Intro to Google Tools with Steve Goodwin: 6 p.m. June 17. Attendees will learn how to make the most out of Google accounts and other Google tools.
- Lucille Ball: A Living Portrayal by Leslie Goddard: 6:30 p.m. June 18. Participants can learn about the life of comedienne Lucille Ball from actress and historian Leslie Goddard.
- Barry Cloyd Singer, Songwriter and Historian Presents: Common Threads, The Passion of 70s Songwriters: 6:30 p.m. June 24. The program features the backstories of songs from the 1970s. The artists include David Crosby, Cat Stevens, Joni Mitchell, Paul Simon, Jim Croce, Stephen Stills, The Eagles, Bob Dylan, Carol King and James Taylor.
- Tea Time at the Library: 2 p.m. June 26. Attendees can view apron collector Donna Kieso’s collection. Tea, savories, sweets and scones will be served at the event meant for those 18 and older. Due to the event being limited to 20 people, registration is required. To register, visit the library or call 815-498-2440.
- Local Writers Group: 5 to 6:30 p.m. June 19. The group is open to high school students and adults.
- Bingo: 12:30 p.m. June 18. Participants can play bingo to win prizes. Refreshments will be served. The event is for those 18 and older.
- Tech Help With Steve: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. June 26. Attendees can receive one-on-one technology support from tech enthusiast Steve Goodwin. The 20-minute sessions include tablet, laptop and cellphone support. Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, visit patron services or call 815-498-2440.
- Cards With Karen: 6 p.m. June 12. Participants can create three handmade cards with provided materials. Registration is required and costs $5.
- Diamond Divas: 3 to 5 p.m. June 18. Attendees can create a diamond painting. Participants are welcome to bring their own supplies.
- History Book Club: 4 p.m. June 12. Participants can read history and nonfiction books.
- Fiction Addiction: 4 p.m. June 19. Attendees can discuss and read fiction books.
- Pageturners: 2 p.m. June 25. Participants can discuss suspense books.
- Men’s Book Club: 4 p.m. June 24. Attendees can read and discuss history, nonfiction and biography books.