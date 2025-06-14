NIU student charged in 2024 sex assault at DeKalb frat house

Northern Illinois University, large red NIU sign outside the Holmes Student Center in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – A Northern Illinois University student has been charged in connection to a sexual assault reported at a fraternity house in 2024, according to court records.

Police said a woman told officers that Ambrose J. King, 21, who lived in the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity house at 928 W. Hillcrest Drive in DeKalb, sexually assaulted her the night of April 17, 2024, according to records filed May 20 in DeKalb County court.

King, who was 20 at the time, is charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault. If convicted, he could face up to 14 years in prison.

King’s defense lawyer, Ted Diamantopoulos, said Friday his client denies any wrongdoing.

“My client maintains his innocence and denies sexually assaulting anyone. Moreover, we are waiting for the State’s evidence so we can work on the defense,” Diamantopoulos said in a statement to Shaw Local News Network. “Any DNA evidence will be critical in determining what if anything occurred on April 17, 2024, which was over one year ago. Mr. King has never been in trouble with the law and is a very good student, and he states he is innocent of all charges.”

DeKalb police said in court filings that the woman told King more than once “I don’t want to do this,” records show.

The woman, King and a friend had attended a “Tugs” event, a competitive tug-of-war between NIU Greek life members. The three went to Chipotle after, and returned to the fraternity house, records show.

Police said the woman told officers that she helped King up the stairs back to his bedroom because he was intoxicated, according to court records. Police said a friend intervened to stop the alleged assault.

The woman reported the assault to DeKalb police the next day, April 18, 2024.

King was charged on May 30, 2025. First Assistant State’s Attorney Alicia Caplan said Friday that authorities led a lengthy investigation into the assault report before charges were filed.

“This was a monthslong investigation,” Caplan said. “Between April [2024] and until the case was charged, the officers were continuing to collect evidence and do interviews. And one of the things that takes longer is getting the results back from the Illinois State crime lab.”

King appeared in court on June 3 for an initial hearing. Circuit Court Judge Joseph Pedersen released King on June 3, with an order prohibiting him from contacting the victim. The DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office had filed a petition that same day asking Pedersen to detain Ambrose, records show.

His next court date is at 9 a.m. July 17.

NIU issued a statement to Shaw Local in response to request for comment.

“NIU takes all reports of sexual assault and misconduct seriously and has initiated the appropriate student conduct process in response to this matter,” NIU spokesperson Jami Kunzer said.