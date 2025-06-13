DeKalb delivery driver charged in hit-and-run, told police he wanted to finish food deliveries: Records

DeKALB – A DeKalb delivery driver is facing charges after police allege he hit a pedestrian, left the man bloodied on the ground, and then drove away from the scene, telling officers later he wanted to finish his food deliveries, court records show.

Kavon E. Hall, 24, was charged on May 22 with failure to report an accident, and leaving the scene of a crash causing injury, a Class 4 felony, records show. If convicted, he could face up to three years in prison.

DeKalb police began investigating at about 1 a.m. on May 21 after officers responded to a crash report in the 1000 block of Pleasant Street, according to DeKalb County court records filed May 22. The 911 caller told police a man was on the ground “with blood coming from his mouth,” police wrote in court filings.

Police found the man, of DeKalb, lying on the ground suffering a broken leg. The man told police he was struck by a vehicle. Paramedics took the man to a nearby hospital for treatment, records show.

DeKalb police used license plate reader cameras and debris from the crash to connect it to a 2024 Black Chevrolet, and an hour later made contact with Hall at his apartment in DeKalb, records show.

“Kavon admitted to striking an unknown individual while he was out delivering food,” police said in court filings. “Kavon said he did not stop to check or aid the individual.”

Authorities alleged that Hall also didn’t call police and said he “had no intention” of reporting the crash, police wrote in court filings.

“Kavon added that he did not stop at the scene of the accident because he wanted to completed [sic] his food deliveries,” police wrote.

Hall was arrested and then released with an order to appear in court on the charges at 9 a.m. on Sept. 10 in front of Circuit Court Judge Joseph Pedersen, records show.