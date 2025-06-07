June 07, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Take a hike, tell a story at DeKalb event

DeKalb library’s fourth annual Stories and Stroll returns June 13

By Kate Santillan
DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Those interested in a little storytelling while enjoying the great outdoors this summer are invited to an outdoor event in Clare later this month.

The DeKalb Public Library will hold a story time and outdoor hike for families as part of its fourth annual Stories and a Stroll program.

The free story time will start at 10 a.m. June 13 at the Wilkinson-Renwick Marsh, 25855 Glidden Road, Clare.

A DeKalb children’s librarian will read a nature-themed story, then participants can partake in a 40-minute hike. The hike will be led by DeKalb County Forest Preserve naturalists.

No registration is required.

For information, email lauraw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.

Have a Question about this article?