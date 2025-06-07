Take a hike, tell a story at DeKalb event

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Those interested in a little storytelling while enjoying the great outdoors this summer are invited to an outdoor event in Clare later this month.

The DeKalb Public Library will hold a story time and outdoor hike for families as part of its fourth annual Stories and a Stroll program.

The free story time will start at 10 a.m. June 13 at the Wilkinson-Renwick Marsh, 25855 Glidden Road, Clare.

A DeKalb children’s librarian will read a nature-themed story, then participants can partake in a 40-minute hike. The hike will be led by DeKalb County Forest Preserve naturalists.

No registration is required.

For information, email lauraw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.