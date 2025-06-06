Single-lane traffic begins overnight Thursday on I-88 near DeKalb Oasis

Traffic on Interstate 88 looking east in this June 2023 Shaw Local file photo. Commuters on westbound Interstate 88 near the DeKalb Oasis should prepare for single-lane traffic beginning Thursday night, June 5, 2025. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

DeKALB – Motorists on westbound Interstate 88 near the DeKalb Oasis should prepare for single-lane traffic beginning Thursday night.

The single-lane road work for repairs on the Reagan Memorial Tollway bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad is expected to last through the summer, according to a news release from the Illinois Tollway.

Beginning overnight Thursday, westbound traffic on I-88 between Illinois Route 23 and the DeKalb Oasis is expected to shift to the eastbound side of the road and be reduced to a single lane in each direction. The eastbound side was reduced to a single lane earlier this spring.

Traffic on I-88 is scheduled to remain in this configuration into the summer as repair work is underway.

Once repair work is completed on the westbound side of the bridge, all traffic will be shifted onto the westbound side of I-88 and remain reduced to a single lane in each direction. Traffic on I-88 is scheduled to remain in this configuration through late fall.

Work will include bridge deck, parapet, abutment and approach slab repairs, and bridge joint work and pavement and shoulder repairs.

Lane closures are coordinated with the Union Pacific Railroad and local fire and police departments.

Maps and construction information are available in the Projects section on the Tollway’s website at illinoistollway.com.

Work zone safety

Construction zone speed limits are in effect in all construction zones 24/7, according to the Illinois Tollway.

Drivers should watch for changing traffic patterns and use caution, especially when workers are present. A 45 mph work zone speed limit remains in effect on I-88 throughout the construction season.

The Illinois Tollway reminds motorists that the “Move Over Law” requires motorists to change lanes or to slow down and proceed with caution when passing any vehicle on the side of the road with hazard lights activated. If drivers see flashing lights ahead, move over or slow down.

Illinois State Police have zero tolerance for drivers speeding in work zones or failure to comply with the Move Over Law. The minimum penalty for speeding in a work zone is $250 with up to a $25,000 fine and a 14-year jail sentence for hitting a roadway worker. Penalties for failure to slow down or move over for a vehicle on the shoulder with flashing lights include up to a $10,000 fine, 2-year suspension of driving privileges and jail time, in extreme cases.