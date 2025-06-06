Donna Johnson, former DeKalb City Clerk, alderman, dies at 78

2009 Shaw Local file photo – DeKalb City Clerk Donna Johnson sits in her office, which is in the DeKalb Municipal Building on South Fourth Street in DeKalb. This photo was taken a week before she retired. Johnson died at age 78 on June 3, 2025. (Wendy Kemp)

DeKALB – A former DeKalb Ward 2 Alderman and the last DeKalb City Clerk to serve a full term in the office full time has died at the age of 78.

Donna Johnson, born Donna Sue Spencer on Aug. 14, 1946, died peacefully at her home on June 3 from complications of stomach cancer, according to her obituary.

Johnson was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in DeKalb to Paul Spencer and Mildred Phyllis Spencer. She married Glen Johnson on Feb. 16, 1979. She had four stepchildren and 11 grandchildren, according to her obituary.

Known for her work in public government, Johnson served the City of DeKalb in various elected and non-elected roles for more than 30 years.

She was Deputy City Clerk from 1977 to 1988. She was elected to represent the Second Ward on the DeKalb City Council from 1993 to 1997. In 1997, she was elected to the City Clerk’s Office, then a full-time position, where she served until 2009.

“The office under her leadership was highly regarded for professionalism, transparency and reliability,“ according to her obituary. ”A talented bookkeeper, Donna closely monitored the details of city transactions and expertly recorded the minutes of city government meetings.”

Johnson’s fervor for public service didn’t stop at City Hall. She also served a term as president of the DeKalb County League of Women Voters.

She grew up in DeKalb and then moved to Sandwich, where she graduated from Sandwich High School in 1964. She nurtured a large family, welcoming seven great-grandchildren by the time of her death.

“Smart, spirited and independent, with a quick wit and a wonderful deadpan sense of humor, Donna presided over countless birthdays and holidays in a home that grew ever more crowded as the years passed,” her obituary reads.

The public is invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Services will immediately follow at 1 p.m., at Butala Funeral Home, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore. Graveside services will be at Elmwood Cemetery, 901 S. Cross St., Sycamore, with a luncheon after.