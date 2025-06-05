Sycamore boys state champions ‘worked their tails off’ AD says

Sycamore’s Dylan Hodges who won the 400-meter dash at the IHSA meet speaks during the pep rally on Tuesday, June 4, 2025, at Sycamore High School after the team brought back the championship trophy for the first time in program history. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

SYCAMORE – About 100 people packed into Sycamore High School’s gymnasium Wednesday to celebrate a historic moment: a state title for the boys track and field team.

Teammates, families and Spartan supporters were still riding that high days later at a crowded pep rally. It’s a moment that should be celebrated, Sycamore School District 427 Athletic Director Chauncey Carrick said.

“These kids worked their tails off,” Carrick said. “They had to run on Friday and had to do it on Saturday, prove it again on Saturday, and they came through. I mean, they’ve been doing it all year long.”

The Spartans took the top prize Saturday in the 2025 Illinois High School Association Class 2A State Championship. The city hasn’t stopped celebrating since.

Sycamore senior sprinter Aidan Wyzard won the 200-meter dash state final. Dylan Hodges, an Illinois Wesleyan football and track recruit, won the 400-meter dash.

The pair of athletes took odd routes to their individual state titles, but it was a team effort that landed the Spartans their first boys state title. The team collected 71 points, nine more than second-place East St. Louis, at the three-class state meet held at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium in Charleston on Saturday.

It didn’t take long for Spartan supporters to show their pride.

The team was welcomed home to Sycamore by a crowd late Saturday night. Another crowd gathered Wednesday to continue the celebration.

Hodges told the crowd Wednesday night he was grateful for the support he and his teammates felt at their track and field meets throughout the season.

“I want to thank the parents for being at all the meets, especially to my mom, all four years she’s maybe been at every single race,” Hodges said. “I know that she’d be there no matter how far the drive was.”

Over the past two years, the Sycamore boys track and field team broke seven school records.

Head coach Matthew Kosecki said his team broke many school records this year, including some he didn’t think would fall.

“There’s so many ways we could talk about what this team accomplished,” Kosecki said. “There was so many meaningful performances throughout the season. We’ve had school records set early and often this year.”

Kosecki said 14 different members of the team qualified for 11 different state final events, giving the team a shot at the state title.

That opportunity was one they capitalized on.

Four days removed from the school’s first state track and field program win, Kosecki said the 2025 team will now always be known as state champions.

“We had everybody in it together,” Kosecki said. “It was such a team moment and team event, that as a collective group, they were able to do what we’ve never done in our team’s history before, which was ... win a team championship.”