Wind tower could mean future wind turbine in northwest DeKalb County

AP file – A general view of wind turbines on farmland with a large red barn in rural Gibson City in east-central Illinois. (AP photo/Mike Janes/AP)

SYCAMORE – A request by a Lowell, Massachusetts-based company with a Chicago office could mean an altered skyline in northwest DeKalb County, near Clare, according to DeKalb County documents.

A public hearing regarding a special use permit request for a temporary wind measurement tower on property west of Clare Road, between Schafer and Malta roads, will be held at 1 p.m. June 12 in the east conference of room of the DeKalb County Administration Building, 110 E. Sycamore St, Sycamore, according to a public notice from the DeKalb County Community Development Department.

A picture of a wind measurement tower was included in a special use application submitted to DeKalb County. At 1 p.m. on June 12, a public hearing regarding a request to construct a wind measurement tower west of Clare Road will be held in the east conference room of the DeKalb County Administrative Center, 110 E. Sycamore St., Sycamore. (Camden Lazenby)

If the applicants receive county approval, an about 197-foot wind measurement tower will be installed on property owned by Laurence Smith and Barbara Jo Koehnke, according to county documents.

The special use permit application was also submitted by limited liability company called Clare Wind 2, which is overseen by New Leaf Energy, which has an office at 180 N. LaSalle St., Chicago.

Lydia Lake was listed as the application’s primary contact.

The wind measurement tower, which would be a singular steel pole supported by guy wires, would be installed for at least a year, but for no more than 18 months, according to the application.

The temporary installation would be constructed at a distance at least 1½ times its height away from other structures. Lights and moving parts would not be incorporated, according to the application.

Although the tower wouldn’t produce energy, and would be temporary, it would provide valuable insight into whether the location is viable for a wind turbine, which could have a decadeslong lifespan.

“The [wind measurement tower] is an investigatory tool to evaluate wind speeds,” according to the application. “It has several measuring devices along it to measure wind speeds to determine if a wind turbine would be suitable in this specific location.”