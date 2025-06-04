Waterman man charged with attempted murder of 71-year-old woman in Big Rock

Koda Uebel, 18, of Waterman, was charged with first-degree attempted murder in the beating of a 71-year-old Big Rock Township woman on May 31, 2025, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office. (Inset photo provided by Kane County Sheriff's Office) (Shaw Local News Network)

BIG ROCK – A Waterman 18-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after authorities allege that he beat and threatened to kill a 71-year-old woman in Big Rock Township.

The woman suffered serious injuries, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Kane County sheriff’s deputies said they saw Koda Uebel punch, slap, kick and threaten to kill the woman after they responded to a domestic disturbance call at 12:06 a.m. May 31, according to the sheriff’s office.

Uebel also injured a deputy in the attack, authorities said.

Uebel has been charged with attempted first-degree murder. If convicted, he could face up to 60 years in prison. He’s also charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery; aggravated battery; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer; two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery; resisting a peace officer; and possession of alcohol by a minor.

He was arrested May 31 and awaits a pretrial hearing in front of a Kane County judge at 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that when they tried to stop Uebel’s attack on the elderly woman, he attacked the deputies. One of them used a Taser on Uebel, who remained “combative,” according to the sheriff’s office. Uebel allegedly bit one of the deputies, who eventually restrained and arrested him in the early-morning hours.

Paramedics took the woman to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital. She suffered serious injuries, but her condition was listed as stable as of May 31, according to the sheriff’s office.

The injured deputy and Uebel also were taken to Delnor for medical attention, authorities said. The deputy was released the same morning, and Uebel was released into police custody.