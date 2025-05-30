Pride Palooza coming to DeKalb

Flags line the road at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, in DeKalb during the inaugural Pride in the 815 event to kick off Pride Month in DeKalb County in this Shaw Local file photo on Saturday June 1, 2024. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

DeKALB – It’s almost summertime, and school’s out of session.

The organizers behind a new family-friendly event are looking to kick off Pride Month, which is usually observed every year in June.

Youth Outlook and Family Service Agency’s School-Based Services and Youth Programming are teaming up to host the inaugural Pride Palooza. It all takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at Bethlehelm Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St., DeKalb.

Shatoya Jackson, director of school-based and youth programming at Family Service Agency, said the event was born out of a desire expressed by some who take part in programming at the agency for more events that were catered to their age or even for families.

“The spaces they have found are actually closer to Chicago, so we wanted to be able to provide something here for them,” Jackson said.

The event will feature games, music, food trucks and face painting to enjoy.

Jackson said the agency is pleased to say there will be something for everyone at Pride Palooza.

“It started off to be something small, more like a Pride Picnic, and then it just grew into Pride Palooza as we started to see more interest amongst people in the community,”

The event has been in the works for about three months, organizers said.

Jackson said the agency hopes that by creating a smaller environment that some attendees might feel safer and feel more compelled to come out.

She said the agency’s end goal is simple.

“We just want them to enjoy themselves,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the hope is that Pride Palooza becomes an annual tradition in DeKalb.

“The expectation is that we get some attention and show that there’s a safe space,” she said. “Hopefully, it grows every year.”

Jackson stressed that the agency’s efforts to support LGBTQ youth extend year-round.

The agency hosts a weekly support group dubbed, Queer Movement, for LGBTQ+ teens and allies to meetup and connect. It meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the agency, 1325 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.