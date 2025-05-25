Fairdale street light district could be dissolved

The Fairdale Light District, which is responsible for levying a tax to pay ComEd for the rental and operation of public light poles in the area, has asked DeKalb County to take on its responsibilities. Fairdale, shown in this April 11, 2025, Shaw Local file photo, is in unincorporated Franklin Township in northern DeKalb County. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – The Fairdale street light district, which is responsible for levying a tax to pay ComEd for the rental and operation of public light poles in the area, has asked DeKalb County to take on its responsibilities.

DeKalb County interim Administrator Derek Hiland said the county government recently was told of the taxing body’s desire to dissolve. Fairdale is in unincorporated Franklin Township in northern DeKalb County.

“I received communication from that board toward the end of April, and essentially, it acknowledges their desire to disband and have the county absorb their duties,” Hiland said.

Hiland said that can be accomplished in a couple of ways. The first step would include the County Board backing the move before staffers could formulate a plan.

One option would be to give the responsibilities of collecting the tax levy to a DeKalb County department of government. Hiland said that option would have no tax implications on Fairdale or county residents.

A second option would be to create a special service area, which is a tax applied to a specific area to offset the cost the county would incur for managing the light district.

To start, Republican DeKalb County Board Chair John Frieders said the board’s finance and administration committee would look into the matter.

Republican Kathy Lampkins represents District 2, which includes Fairdale. Lampkins said she discussed the idea of DeKalb County absorbing the light district before former DeKalb County Administrator Brian Gregory left his position in 2024.

“There are 12, 14, maybe 15 street lights, and that’s what we’re talking about,” Lampkins said. “One of the biggest problems they have is they have to have a committee, and they just can’t get enough people to do it.”

Republican Tim Bagby, from District 3, said he hopes this is an opportunity for local government to save money.

“The ultimate aim is to get rid of – something they haven’t been able to do in Springfield – get rid of a level of a governmental body," Bagby said. “We have it in our power to do that. Think of the possibilities.”