Every major DeKalb County Highway Dept. road project planned for 2025

Traffic makes its way through the roadwork cones on Peace Road heading into Sycamore Thursday, May 15, 2025, as construction continues on the section between Route 64 and Freed Road. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Highway Department will oversee an estimated $9.3 million worth of construction projects on DeKalb County roadways in 2025, according to the department’s annual report.

DeKalb County Engineer Nathan Schwartz, who’s tasked with running the county’s highway department, said 10% of the funds the county receives from the annual property tax levy is spent on the highway department.

During a recent DeKalb County Baord Committee of the Whole meeting this spring, Schwartz gave board members a run down of what project his department will be overseeing in 2025.

Peace Road bridge replacement and pavement widening project

The DeKalb County Board approved a $6.9 million contract for a construction project that will widen Peace Road and replace a bridge along the road north of Route 64 in Sycamore in January.

The winning bid of $6,988,553 for the Peace Road widening and bridge project was submitted by Rockford-based construction company Sjostrom & Sons Inc. Schwartz said the contractor has done previous bridge work for the county.

Construction was supposed to begin on April 7, but Schwartz said cold spring temperatures delayed the start.

In the 2024 DeKalb County Highway Department annual report, department officials wrote that traffic will be shifted to one side of the currently standing bridge while half of the new bridge is constructed. When that half is completed, traffic flow will be shifted to the new half of the bridge.

“This traffic control plan will allow for two-way traffic to continue throughout the project,” according to the report. “Because of the staged construction and size of the project, it will take two construction season to complete.”

Somonauk Road concrete box culvert extensions

The DeKalb County Highway department is seeking to extend five culverts that run under Somonauk Road over a two-mile stretch between Perry and Keslinger roads.

The project will also widen the shoulders, plans show. The roadways have steep slopes that run parallel to the roadway shoulders.

“The culverts will be extended to widen the roadway shoulders and eliminate the need for guardrail when the road is improved in the future,” according to the report.

The culvert extension and shoulder widening project is estimated to cost $500,000 and will be paid using a combination of State Motor Fuel Tax and DeKalb County Aid to Bridges Tax funds, according to county documents.

The project will use the more than 30,000 cubic yards of fill material the DeKalb County Highway Department acquired during a previous Interstate 88 construction project.

Barber Greene Road and Town of Cortland multi-use trail resurfacing

The DeKalb County Highway Department doesn’t just over see roadway projects that are only meant for vehicles.

After Barber Greene Road is resurfaced between Peace and Somonauk roads, workers will pave a multi-use trail separated from the road that will connect Peace Road to Loves Road before continuing south into the town of Cortland.

The project is estimated to cost $953,570, with $762,856 of cover with Federal surface Transportation Program funds for urban areas. Funds from the State Truck Access Route Program will contribute $100,800 to the project and $89,914 be split between DeKalb County and Cortland.

Somonauk Road resurfacing

Considered a minor arterial highway that connects the north and south ends of DeKalb County, DeKalb County Highway officials have been working to keep the main roadway up to date.

In the 2024 annual report, highway department officials wrote that they hope to upgrade the highway to an 80,000 pound, year-round weight limit.

“While the intention is the create a truck route between Route 34 in Somonauk and Route 30 in Hinckley, the improvements are being split into two phases,” according to the report.

The first phase, resurfacing and paved safety shoulders on Somonauk Road north of Chicago Road, is planned for 2025.

“This section of road is nearing poor condition primarily due to wheel rutting from excessive truck traffic,” officials wrote.

The project is estimated to cost $925,829. About 80% of that total will be paid using Federal Surface Transportation Program funds and DeKalb County will contribute 20%.