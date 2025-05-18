May 18, 2025
Xpress Mart opens in former 7-Eleven building in Sycamore

By Camden Lazenby
Xpress Mart, 404 W. State St., Sycamore, shown here on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Xpress Mart, 404 W. State St., Sycamore, shown here on Friday, May 16, 2025. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – There’s a new, convenient place to buy food in downtown Sycamore now that Xpress Mart has opened in the former 7-Eleven building.

The new storefront opened at 404 W. State St. earlier this spring.

In a recent social media post, Sycamore city officials announced the opening of Xpress Mart alongside other new businesses.

“The city of Sycamore embraces a delicate balance – preserving its small-town charm while fostering economic expansion,” officials wrote. “We’re committed to enhancing the local economic climate, making Sycamore an attractive place to live, work and do business.”

The opening comes a little more than a year after the business owner sought a special-use permit from the Sycamore City Council for the business.

Nehalkumar Patel asked the city for permission to sell tobacco and tobacco-related products at Xpress Mart during a March 11, 2024, Sycamore Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. That commission unanimously recommended its approval.

Sycamore officials then unanimously granted the request during a March 18, 2024, City Council meeting, according to city documents.

Xpress Mart is open from 6 a.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday and from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday.

