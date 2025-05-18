Xpress Mart opens in former 7-Eleven building in Sycamore

Xpress Mart, 404 W. State St., Sycamore, shown here on Friday, May 16, 2025. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – There’s a new, convenient place to buy food in downtown Sycamore now that Xpress Mart has opened in the former 7-Eleven building.

The new storefront opened at 404 W. State St. earlier this spring.

In a recent social media post, Sycamore city officials announced the opening of Xpress Mart alongside other new businesses.

“The city of Sycamore embraces a delicate balance – preserving its small-town charm while fostering economic expansion,” officials wrote. “We’re committed to enhancing the local economic climate, making Sycamore an attractive place to live, work and do business.”

The opening comes a little more than a year after the business owner sought a special-use permit from the Sycamore City Council for the business.

Nehalkumar Patel asked the city for permission to sell tobacco and tobacco-related products at Xpress Mart during a March 11, 2024, Sycamore Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. That commission unanimously recommended its approval.

Sycamore officials then unanimously granted the request during a March 18, 2024, City Council meeting, according to city documents.

Xpress Mart is open from 6 a.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday and from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday.