Mural coming to Sycamore State Theater building downtown

SYCAMORE – A building-sized mural will soon adorn a downtown Sycamore building, and more could be on the way.

The Sycamore City Council voted 7-0 on May 5 for plans to install a mural in the city’s downtown. When completed, the art installation will be displayed on a section of the west wall of the Sycamore State Theater, 420 W. State St.

The theater’s owner, Makie Maratos, 38, grew up in Belvidere, which he called “the city of murals.” He said that’s why he eagerly got on board Sycamore city officials approached him with an idea.

He wasn’t the first business owner city staff talked to about the plan, but he was the first to officially gain city approval for the project.

“I’ve heard during talks that there was some worry about murals, and worry about what they would do to the city, and I was just real confused,” Maratos said. “I think it’s a great program that they finally allowed to start happening. I’m glad that I was lucky to be one of the first ones.”

A rendering of the mural provided to the Sycamore City Council depicted an old-style movie projector with film reel unfurling from the background into the foreground.

Fourth Ward Alderperson Virginia Sherrod and 3rd Ward Alderperson said they think the mural will be beautiful.

The City has given Oregon-based muralist Ed Muren the task of installing the mural. He’s expected to start the project on June 1, according to city documents.

Muren is expected to use high-grade acrylic paint and multiple coats of MuralShield, which could make the mural last eight years.

First Ward Alderperson Alicia Cosky said the artwork could be completed before the start of summer.

“He says he could have it done, depending on weather, within 10 days to two weeks,” Cosky said. “We’re looking forward to the first panel being completed.”

In an April 28 letter, Sycamore Community Development Director John Sauter told City Manager Michael Hall that the film reel mural is the first of multiple panels that could adorn the building.

“The mural being considered is the first phase (or panel) of additional panels to be displayed on the subject building,” Sauter wrote. “Future panels will be located within the remaining four spaces between the brick pillars on the south end of the building wall.”

Maratos said it’s the perfect time for the State Theater to get a little face lift: the building turns 100 in 2025.

“It was built in 1925, first show was in November of that year, so it’s kind of nice that we’re getting the mural on the building the same year that’s going on,” Maratos said.

The building cost $115,000 to construct and opened on Nov. 28, 1925, according to the DeKalb County Conventions and Visitors Bureau.

While the space hasn’t always been a movie theater, showing films has been the building’s primary function for most of the past century, Maratos said.

The business owner said he’s glad to be able to contribute to Sycamore’s aesthetic.

“I think it’s great that they can use that space for a good purpose,” Maratos said.

Before the vote to approve the mural, Sycamore Mayor Steve Braser thanked Ed Kuhn and Cindy Henderson, both members of the beautification committee, for their efforts to bring a mural to downtown Sycamore.

First Ward Alderman Alan Bauer said he thinks the mural is appropriate for the building it will be painted on.

“I hate to admit that it’s probably been 65 years since I first saw a movie in that building,” Bauer said. “I was really little.”