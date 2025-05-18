DeKalb County youth support area nonprofits through grant work

YEP distributing youth impact grants during its May 2025 meeting (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

SYCAMORE – Youth Engaged in Philanthropy proudly announced the awarding of $23,753 in grants to support youth-serving projects and programs across DeKalb County.

A total of 13 community and nonprofit organizations received funding through this youth-led grantmaking initiative.

“I felt good about YEP’s grant decision-making process this year. It was an honor to lead it,” YEP Grants Chair Ryken Scott of Genoa-Kingston High School said in a news release. “These grants will allow nonprofits to help more youth in our community.”

This year, YEP received more than $30,000 in grant requests. After review, discussion and final approval from the DeKalb County Community Foundation board of directors, the YEP committee awarded funding to the following organizations:

2025 YEP grant recipients

YEP members vote on funding recommendations during the April 2025 meeting. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

Adventure Works – $1,850 to buy tools and fencing for a bird and butterfly sanctuary

Children’s Community Theatre – $1,804 for new wireless microphones to enhance performances

DeKalb County Health Department – $2,143 to support teen parents with baby care kits, essential supplies and local resources

DeKalb School District 428 – $2,200 to expand bilingual library collections for second- and third-grade students

Family Service Agency – $1,000 to support specific needs for the Little Campers summer program

Family Service Agency – a $5,000 YEP 2.Pro proactive grant to support FSA’s ongoing program efforts to address youth mental health and increase youth engagement in the community

Genoa-Kingston School District 424 – $693 to expand media gear for the student communications intern program

Genoa Township Park District – $2,463 to replace outdated lifeguard equipment and provide AED trainers for pool staff

Girls on the Run – $400 to buy updated coaching curriculum for youth participants

Goodfellows of DeKalb/Sycamore – $2,000 to provide gift boxes and wrapping for Christmas clothing donations

Kishwaukee Family YMCA – $1,100 for a foldable playset and sensory tables in the Kid Zone

Northern Public Radio WNIU/WNIJ – $2,000 to purchase tents and speakers for Familia Fest and other family events

Opportunity DeKalb – $100 to provide printed materials for youth learning activities at the Community Entrepreneurship Showcase

St. Mary School (DeKalb) – $1,000 to buy a 3D printer and filament for STEM curriculum in grades five through eight

YEP members conduct a site visit to Northern Public Radio. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

YEP is a youth-led committee of the DeKalb County Community Foundation that introduces high school students to philanthropy, nonprofits and grantmaking. Each year, students participate in nonprofit site visits, engage in community conversations and review grant applications to distribute more than $17,000 in support of youth impact. This year’s YEP committee included 78 high school students representing 12 different schools in DeKalb County.

To learn more about Youth Engaged in Philanthropy, visit dekalbccf.org/yep or contact YEP staff manager Kyle White at 815-748-5383 or k.white@dekalbccf.org.