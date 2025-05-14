Who’s your favorite Sycamore library staffer?

Sycamore public library in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – The Friends of the Sycamore Library recently named Essie McMahon and Jacqui Williams as the winners of the Sycamore Public Library’s Outstanding Staff Member of the Year 2025.

The winners, voted on by library patrons, were announced April 9. Winning staff received certificates and gift cards.

“Because two people received almost identical totals, we decided that there should be two winners,” Friends of the Sycamore Library president Diane Courtney said in a news release. “We congratulate them both for their outstanding performance and commitment to excellence.”

The Friends of the Sycamore Library is a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to supporting the library in various ways.

For information, email friendsofthesycamorelibrary@gmail.com.