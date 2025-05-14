Sycamore tennis wins on senior night: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys tennis

Sycamore 7, Harlem 0: At Sycamore, Luke Curtis and Matthew Calligan each picked up 10-0 wins as the Spartans won on senior night.

Regan Ni also won at singles, 10-2. Javi Lopez and Easton Schuld (10-1), Logan Person and Sam Eich (10-1), James McConkie and Marty Eich (10-2) and Graham Willrett and Owen Grollemomd (10-0) won at doubles.

Prep baseball

Metea Valley 2, DeKalb 1: At Metea, the Barbs outhit Metea 6-5 in the DVC loss.

Cole Latimer had a pair of hits for DeKalb. Jackson Kees went the distance, striking out nine, walking one and allowing one earned run.

Morris 10, Sycamore 0: At Morris, the hosts put up five in the top of the seventh to put the game out of reach.

Tyler Lojko had two of Sycamore’s six hits.

Hinckley-Big Rock 10, Earlville 2: At Hinckley, the Royals ended the regular season with a win.

Jacob Orin and Jackson Dukes each had two hits. Martin Ledbetter scored three times, while Orin, Dukes and Travis Herrmann had two RBIs each.

Hiawatha 12, Indian Creek 7: At Shabbona, the Hawks pounded out 12 hits in the win.

Bentley Payne and Colby Wylde each had three hits. Thomas Giebel and Aaron Jindrich had two each. Payne, Tommy Butler and Wylde scored twice each, and Giebel scored three times.

Logan Brush and Jindrich each drove in a pair of runs.

Kian Pearson had two hits and three RBIs in the loss. Kyler Murry added two hits and scored twice. Jason Brewer also scored two runs.

Oregon 8, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Genoa, Jack Peterson and Nick Cantrell each had two hits for the Cogs in the loss.

Prep softball

Stillman Valley 17, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Genoa, the Cardinals scored 10 in the fifth to put the game away.