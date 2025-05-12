‘Evening at Ellcourt’ event set for May 16 at the Ellwood House Museum

The Ellwood House Museum will host its third annual “Evening at Ellcourt” event on May 16, 2025, for community members ages 21 and older. (Photo provided)

DeKALB – The Ellwood House Museum will host its third annual “Evening at Ellcourt” event for community members ages 21 and older.

The event will be from 7 to 9 p.m. May 16 at the museum’s Ellcourt House, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb.

The event features 1920s parlor games, live jazz music and handcrafted cocktails. Food will be catered by Fatty’s Pub and Grille.

Registration is encouraged to attend. Tickets cost $30 for general admission, $25 for museum members, $20 for students and $15 for designated drivers. To register, visit the museum’s visitor center or go to ellwoodhouse.org/evening-at-ellcourt.

For information, visit ellwoodhouse.org/evening-at-ellcourt.