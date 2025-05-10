Take mom to learn about wildflowers in Genoa with guide

GENOA – The University of Illinois Extension will offer guided wildflower walks for Mother’s Day.

The walks will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 10 at Russell Woods Forest Preserve’s Natural Resource Education Center, 11750 Route 72, Genoa.

Attendees can learn about forest plants and what plants will bloom. University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalists also will be at the center to welcome participants. The walks will be led by botany enthusiasts Karen Matz and Brian Hale.

“Visitors often ask us to come outside and help them identify one of the many beautiful, spring native wildflowers in the forest preserve,” University of Illinois educator Peggy Anesi said in a news release. “Spring is crucial for these delicate plants. The spring woodland flowers grow in wooded areas but come up early to capture enough sunlight to make food for themselves. If they wait too long, the shade of the trees blocks the precious light they need.”

Anesi said spring beauties are one of the most delicate flowers found on the forest floor. They’re also critical for native pollinators. Passersby should photograph them without touching them, and never pick them.

For information, call 815-784-2000.