Ellison Hallahan’s homer forces extras in Sycamore’s comeback win: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Softball

Sycamore 4-1, York 3-7: At Sycamore, the Spartans dropped Game 2 after a wild Game 1 win.

Down 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh, Ellison Hallahan hit a two-run home run with one out to tie things up. The Spartans then loaded the bases with two outs but couldn’t score.

York scored in the top of the ninth to regain the lead. But Addie McLaughlin singled to bring home a run, then scored the winning run on a single by Faith Heil for the 4-3 win.

Bella Jacobs struck out 16 in the win, allowing just two hits, one walk and two earned runs in the nine-inning win.

In the 7-1 loss in the second game, Kairi Lantz and McLaughlin each had two of Sycamore’s seven hits.

Rochelle 15, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Rochelle, the Cogs had four hits in the loss.

Baseball

DeKalb 3, Jacobs 0: At DeKalb, Brodie Farrell pitched 6⅔ innings of two-hit ball before reaching the pitch count limit in the win.

Farrell struck out nine and walked one. Hunter Kriese picked up the save.

Jackson Kees had a pair of hits in the win and Evan Johnson scored twice.

Crystal Lake Central 10, Sycamore 6: At Sycamore, the Spartans committed 10 errors in the loss.

Henry Hamingson, Trenton Meisch and Tyler Townsend combined to allow four earned runs in the loss.

Davis Collie drove in a pair of runs for Sycamore, which had five hits in the loss.

Kaneland 2-16, Romeoville 4-8: At Maple Park, the Knights split the doubleheader.

In the 4-2 loss in Game 1, Kaneland managed three hits in the loss.

In the 16-8 win in the late game, the Knights scored nine in the first and held on for the win. Ian Whildin, Joey Pozzi, Gavin Roberts and Nicholas Warner each scored twice. Warner had three RBIs and scored twice. Whildin, Nick Dzielawa, Warner and Tom Thill scored twice each while Pozzi and Roberts scored three times each.

Woodstock 14, Genoa-Kingston 9: At Genoa, Nate Kleba had three hits and drove in three runs in the loss.

Cody Cravatta added three hits, two runs and two RBIs. JT Cravatta had two hits, as did Nick Cantrell.

Girls track and field

G-K Invitational: At Genoa, the host Cogs were second with 93.5 points behind champ Johnsburg’s 110 in the 17-team field.

Indian Creek was seventh with 35 points and Hinckley-Big Rock finished in 15th with eight.

For Genoa-Kingston, Jessie Fredrickson won the 100-meter dash in 12.74 seconds, a personal best. Teammate Ava Hardy was right behind in third place in 13.11, also a PR.

Presley Meyer won the 200 (26.44, PR). Addison Vicary won the high jump (1.57 meters) with Addison Marquardt in third (1.52).

Hardy, Fredrickson, Meyer and Natasha Bianchi won the 4x100 in 50.03. Faith Johnson, Meyer, Haley Oranger and Fredrickson won the 4x200 (1:48.22). Emma James, Gracie Zapatka, Madyson McDowell and Jocelyn Abney were third in the 4x800 (10:51.8).

For Indian Creek, Ally Keilman took second in the 100 hurdles (16.94) and third in the 300 (49.49, PR).

Boys track and field

G-K Invitational: At Genoa, Hinckley-Big Rock was eighth with 43.5 points, Indian Creek was ninth (39) and Genoa-Kingston was 11th (35) in the 15-team field. Sandwich won with 101 points.

For Genoa-Kingston, Bradon Wolcott set PRs in the 100 (11.34) and 200 (22.84) to win both. Gabriel Pena was third in the 3,200 (10:46.03).

For Indian Creek, Isaac Willis cleared 42.26 to take second in the discus. Parker Murry went 1.92 to win the high jump.

For Hinckley-Big Rock, Alex Casanas was third with a PR of 52.04 in the 400. Gavin Pickert took third in the long jump (5.8) and triple jump (11.85).