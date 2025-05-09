Sycamore mayor sworn in for 2nd term

Sycamore Mayor Steve Braser (left) takes the oath of office as his wife, Beth Braser, hold the Bible while City Clerk Mary Kalk (right) swears him in to begin his second term in office on Monday, May 5, 2025, at the Sycamore City Center. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – Sycamore Mayor Steve Braser was sworn in for a second term this week, after he ran unopposed, campaigning on what he said was a desire to continue needed progress in the city.

Braser was joined by his wife, Beth, and family members Monday for the swearing-in and the latest Sycamore City Council meeting. He joined city officials an hour earlier for the groundbreaking of the city’s new fire station.

“I would be remiss not to thank my family for showing up here tonight,” Braser said. “I really appreciate those guys all coming out, including my in-laws.”

Sycamore City Clerk Mary Kalk (right) is sworn in to office on Monday, May 5, 2025, at the Sycamore City Center, after she sought reelection unopposed in April. (Kelsey Rettke)

Several others also started another term, and one newcomer joined the Council. City Clerk Mary Kalk was sworn in after seeking reelection unopposed.

Third Ward Alderperson Marvin Barnes was sworn in after he ran unopposed for the seat.

“I’m honored, sincerely am honored to be able to sit up here with all of you,” Barnes said. “And I look forward to the next four years.”

Sycamore City Council (from left) 3rd Ward Alderperson Marvin Barnes, 4th Ward Alderperson Virginia Sherrod and 1st Ward Alderperson Alan Bauer are sworn into office by Sycamore City Clerk Mary Kalk (right) on Monday, May 5, 2025, at the Sycamore City Center. (Kelsey Rettke)

And incumbents 4th Ward Alderperson Virginia Sherrod and First Ward Alderperson Alan Bauer also were sworn in. Sherrod ran a successful reelection campaign against Rob Dancey.

Sherrod, who began her third term, gave an emotional message of gratitude to voters.

“Im so honored and so blessed I feel l so blessed to be with such a awesome group of people,” Sherrod said. “I’m just so grateful that I won, and I had an opponent so it was hard. But I think all things comes to those who honor God. So thank you all so much. It’s such an honor”