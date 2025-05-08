Sycamore teacher to attend Smithsonian space institute

Sycamore business and computer science teacher Annette Keca has been selected as one of 80 educators across the country to participate in a prestigious Teacher Innovator Institute at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., in summer 2025. (Photo provided by Sycamore School District 427)

SYCAMORE – Sycamore educator Annette Keca is going to space. Sort of.

To be more precise, she’s been selected as one of 80 educators across the country to participate in a prestigious Teacher Innovator Institute at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.

The Sycamore middle and high school teacher will head to the country’s capital for an immersive two-week program this summer. The program is designed to help middle-level educators bring museum-based, interdisciplinary learning experiences into their classrooms, according to a news release from Sycamore School District 427.

“I’m always looking for ways to give my students real-world, hands-on experiences – especially through technology, creativity and critical thinking,” Keca said. “The Smithsonian’s focus on interdisciplinary and inclusive learning aligns perfectly with how I strive to teach. I want my students to see connections, be curious, and feel like they belong in creative and tech spaces.”

The Teacher Innovator Institute connects formal and informal learning through STEAM – science, technology, engineering, arts and math – by offering hands-on activities, behind-the-scenes museum access, and collaborative learning opportunities with Smithsonian educators and content experts.

For two summers, participants engage in professional development, explore best practices in authentic learning, and complete an individualized learning plan designed to bring innovation and creativity to the classroom.

Keca, who teaches business and computer science, said she sees the opportunity as a meaningful step in her professional journey.

In her 17th year as an educator, Keca said she plans to use the experience to deepen her understanding of interdisciplinary teaching and bring new ideas to her classroom and extracurricular programs.

“This work supports my goal of transforming our computer science classroom into a space that not only focuses on coding, but also explores the history and societal impact of technology,” Keca said. “I want students to leave with both the technical skills and the mindset to tackle future challenges with creativity, confidence and critical thinking.”