Sycamore city officials break ground for newest fire station

City of Sycamore officials, including members of the Sycamore City Council, Mayor Steve Braser (second from right), City Manager Michael Hall (middle) and Fire Chief Bart Gilmore (four from right) pose after shoveling the first dirt during a groundbreaking ceremony for the city's new fire station on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 1351 S. Prairie Drive, Sycamore. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – Sycamore city officials, retired and active duty firefighters helped break ground Monday on the South Prairie Drive land that will, in about nine months, be home to the city’s newest fire station.

Fire Chief Bart Gilmore thanked Ideal Industries and the Juday family for helping make the build possible with the land. He also thanked Sycamore residents for their feedback as the planning process unfolded.

“Two years ago we started this process.” Gilmore said to the dozens gathered. “And watching it go from sketches on the table to diagrams to ultimately this is amazing. This is not a project that was just completed by the fire department. This could not have been done without full community support.

The $10.5 million build will replace the aging 68-year-old fire station No. 1 at 535 DeKalb Ave., Gilmore said.

The 19,000-square-foot new fire station on the corner of Borden Avenue and South Prairie Drive will be constructed on about 6 acres of land and include a classroom and community meeting space, training tower, and a larger space to house the city’s first ever ladder truck.

Mayor Steve Braser said he was pleased with the public turnout to help celebrate the fire station’s construction Monday.

“I just can’t thank the Juday family enough and Ideal Industries,” Braser said. “The work that the staff has all done on everything is just fantastic. And the support of the community. ...Very pleased with the show up. And it’s a diverse part of town, and seeing retirees come here. It was very nice.”