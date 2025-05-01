Crackel: Spring has sprung, and so have Sycamore’s events

There’s something about that first warm breeze of spring that makes you want to head out, explore and reconnect with your community.

And here in Sycamore, there’s no shortage of ways to do just that. We’re thrilled to share some exciting events coming up that are sure to put a little extra spring in your step.

First up, get ready to fiesta! This Saturday, May 3, join us downtown for a Cinco de Mayo celebration like no other. The Dirty Bird is teaming up with local businesses to host a lively street party at 124 S. Maple St. There will be live music featuring multiple DJs, traditional dance performances, delicious eats from a variety of food vendors, and unique shopping opportunities from local makers. Bring your friends, your family and your best dance moves – it’s going to be a day full of color, culture and community fun.

Next, prepare to be inspired by incredible local art. The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host the 54th annual Northern Illinois Art Show on Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1. This two-day outdoor festival will take place on the scenic DeKalb County Courthouse lawn, right in the heart of downtown Sycamore.

Known as one of the premier art events in our region, the Northern Illinois Art Show brings together more than 70 talented artists from across the Midwest. You’ll find an incredible array of fine art and handmade creations, including paintings, pottery, woodwork, glass, jewelry, fiber arts, photography, sculptures and more. Whether you’re an avid art collector or simply looking for a one-of-a-kind gift, there’s something for everyone to discover.

Beyond the art, the show features live music, food vendors and a welcoming atmosphere that makes it a true celebration of creativity and community spirit. It’s free to attend, family-friendly and a wonderful way to support both local artists and our downtown businesses. Bring a friend (or two!) and spend the afternoon soaking in the talent and vibrancy that makes Sycamore so special.

And finally, we’re thrilled to announce that the Sycamore Farmers Market is back with a fresh new home!

For the first time ever, Kar-Fre Flowers will be hosting the Sycamore Farmers Market at its beautiful property, 1126 E. State St. Kicking off Tuesday, June 3, the market will run from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday. You can look forward to an incredible variety of fresh produce, flowers, baked goods, handmade items and more – all sourced from local farmers, bakers and artisans you know and love.

The return of the Farmers Market is a big win for our community, bringing fresh, local goods back to Sycamore and offering a perfect way to spend a summer evening. There’s something so special about strolling through the market, meeting friendly vendors and filling your bags with the best our region has to offer. We are so excited to welcome this vibrant tradition back to town, and we can’t wait for you to experience it in its new home!

See you around town!