April 30, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Sycamore counseling clinic reopens at new location

Sycamore chamber welcomes Sageful Counseling and Consulting PLLC’s new location

By Kate Santillan
The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce welcoming Sageful Counseling and Consulting, PLLC, to its new location with a ribbon-cutting

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce welcoming Sageful Counseling and Consulting PLLC to its new location with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce )

SYCAMORE – A Sycamore mental health counseling clinic recently reopened at a new location in town.

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Sageful Counseling and Consulting PLLC to its new location.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated the new location with a ribbon-cutting March 20.

Sageful Counseling and Consulting PLLC, 2128 Midlands Court, Suite 107, Sycamore, offers evidence-based mental health counseling, coaching and clinical supervision services for counselors in training.

For information, visit sagefulcc.com or call 815-570-9179.

Have a Question about this article?