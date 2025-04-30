DeKalb trash, recycling pickup is changing: What to know

Shaw Local February 2023 file photo – DeKalb residents soon will notice a change to the way their trash and recycling is collected, according to the city. LRS has issued a service reminder through the City of DeKalb alerting residents to the change, which will begin the week of May 4. (Olivia Doak)

DeKALB – DeKalb residents soon will notice a change to the way their trash and recycling is collected, according to the city.

LRS has issued a service reminder through the City of DeKalb alerting residents to the change, which will begin the week of May 4.

Residents and businesses are reminded to have their waste, recycling and yard waste to the curb by 7 a.m. on their pickup day.

Residents’ regularly scheduled pick-up day will remain the same. The time at which their waste and recycling are collected may change, however, according to the city.

To make sure a collection is not missed, residents are asked to set out their carts by 7 a.m. Resident also may put out their carts the night before.

As part of the adjustment, residents will notice that waste and recycling will be picked up at separate times. The LRS driver will collect waste first and then return to collect recycling, according to the city.

The change is being made as LRS shifts its waste disposal outlet, according to the city.

If you have any questions, contact LRS at 844-NEED-LRS.