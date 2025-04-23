Here’s how to donate for Give DeKalb County’s 2025 fundraiser

SYCAMORE – On May 1, generosity takes center stage as Give DeKalb County returns for its twelfth year.

With more than $10.7 million raised to date, this countywide giving day offers multiple donation options and every contribution is boosted by the Bonus Pool, which increases the impact of each gift. Funds raised go to support local nonprofits that provide services directly to DeKalb County residents.

Donation Options

Online : May 1 from midnight to midnight at GiveDeKalbCounty.org using credit/debit card, electronic bank transfer, or mobile pay.

: May 1 from midnight to midnight at GiveDeKalbCounty.org using credit/debit card, electronic bank transfer, or mobile pay. By mail : Now through May 1 download a donation form at GiveDeKalbCounty.org and mail your completed form with a check payable to “DCCF” for the total donation amount to: DeKalb County Community Foundation – 475 DeKalb Avenue, Sycamore, IL 60178.

: Now through May 1 download a donation form at GiveDeKalbCounty.org and mail your completed form with a check payable to “DCCF” for the total donation amount to: DeKalb County Community Foundation – 475 DeKalb Avenue, Sycamore, IL 60178. In person: May 1 donation drop-off event at the Community Foundation, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Give DeKalb County is coordinated by the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership (DCNP), a program of the DeKalb County Community Foundation. In 2024, Give DeKalb County attracted 8,501 donations from donors in 42 states and two different countries.

“Give DeKalb County is a chance for everyone to get involved, give back, and be part of something bigger,” DCNP Director Ben Bingle said in a news release. “It is inspiring to see so many people rally around local causes – and with multiple ways to give, it has never been easier to make a difference.”

During the in-person event, donors can bring their donation form and check to the Community Foundation, enjoy light refreshments, and watch the Give DeKalb County total grow. Those who prefer to use a donor advised fund or make a Qualified Charitable Distribution from an Individual Retirement Account should use the mail-in donation form and mailing process. Additional details are online at GiveDeKalbCounty.org/Info/Ways-to-Give.

“Each donation, regardless of size, is amplified by the Bonus Pool,” Bingle said. ”We are inspired by the generosity of DeKalb County and thank everyone who plans to participate.”

Donations made during Give DeKalb County leverage a percentage of the Bonus Pool, which is funded by generous Community Partners. A complete list of Community Partners and Media Sponsors is available at GiveDeKalbCounty.org.

The minimum online donation amount is $5, with no minimum for mailed donations. For a list of participating organizations or more information about Give DeKalb County, visit GiveDeKalbCounty.org, or contact Ben Bingle at ben@dekalbccf.org. Follow the giving day on Facebook and Instagram for updates.