‘Alcohol Facts and Fun’ presentation set for April 23 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Illinois Education Association Retired-Three Rivers chapter will hold a program titled “Alcohol Facts and Fun” led by senior certified addictions counselor Michael Haines.

The presentation will be at 10 a.m. April 23 at the DeKalb County Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

The presentation will discuss alcohol’s history and pharmacology. Attendees also can discuss the current debate around alcohol uses. Refreshments will be served.

Haines also is a private consultant and former National Social Norms Resource Center director. He was awarded an Outstanding Service Award for National Drug Abuse Prevention by the U.S Department of Education.

For information, call 815-751-3165.