Charity funds for DeKalb County nursing center now with community foundation

A July 2024 grant from the DeKalb County Nursing Home Foundation Fund provided over-the-bed tables, headboards, footboards, and furniture for resident rooms. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

SYCAMORE – Two charity funds that benefit the DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center are now under the oversight of the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

The nonendowed fund provides vital support to the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center, enriching the quality of life for its residents, according to a news release.

“Being a part of the grant process is very rewarding,” Toni Krull, a board member for the DeKalb County Nursing Home Foundation, said in a news release. “Each year, the staff provides a wish list. Our board carefully considers the impact of each idea and selects those we can support with available funding.”

The DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center, 2600 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, is a 190-bed skilled-care nursing facility serving individuals in need of rehabilitation or long-term care.

The DeKalb County Nursing Home Foundation is a nonprofit with a mission to support and provide better and broader services for center residents.

Two funds at the Community Foundation support the Nursing Home Foundation’s efforts. The endowed fund provides sustainable revenue for the future, while the recently transferred DeKalb County Nursing Home Foundation Fund – created in the early 1990s and moved to the Community Foundation in 2024 – enhances programs, activities and facility improvements. Past grants have funded social outings, equipment upgrades, gardens, furniture, programs, entertainment and more.

“Now that the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center’s status being run by DeKalb County government and local administration is clear for the foreseeable future, the DeKalb County Nursing Home Foundation’s mission is as relevant as ever,” Community Foundation Executive Director Dan Templin said. “We are proud to partner with the Nursing Home Foundation by managing two funds that support the quality of care and life for the center’s clients.”

Donations to any fund at the Community Foundation can be made online at dekalbccf.org/donate or by mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL 60178.

For questions or to start a charitable fund, contact Templin at 815-748-5383 or dan@dekalbccf.org.