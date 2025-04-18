DeKalb chamber solicits farmers market vendors

Shaw Local file photo – Attendees visit the tents during a very windy opening day at the DeKalb Farmers Market Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Van Buer Plaza in Downtown DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce is accepting vendor request forms for the 2025 DeKalb farmers market season.

The market will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays from June 5 through Sept. 18 at Van Buer Plaza in downtown DeKalb.

The chamber will accept applications from artists, crafters, growers and food vendors. Vendors can participate for the full season, half the season or certain weeks. Due to Corn Fest closures, the market will not be held Aug. 21.

The market includes electricity access, on-site staff support, and setups and teardowns. The farmers market also features the Link and Link Match Program, which help vendors boost sales and promote food accessibility. Vendors also will be able to participate in afternoon and weekend events. To request a form, visit dekalb.org/farmersmarket or call 815-756-6306.

For information, visit dekalb.org.