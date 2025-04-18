City of DeKalb accepting Paint-A-Plug project applications

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb and the Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission is accepting applications for the 2025 Paint-A-Plug program.

The Paint-A-Plug program encourages artists to create fire hydrant artwork.

Artists are encouraged to paint the fire hydrants to celebrate the Declaration of Independence’s 250th anniversary. The anniversary themes include historic figures, independence, patriotism and the nation’s cultural heritage celebrations and achievements. Participants also can submit designs using themes that beautify DeKalb.

As the nation, state and city celebrate 250 years of independence, CCEC Chair Brad Hoey said Paint-A-Plug artists are encouraged to use the nation’s birthday as the theme for Paint-A-Plug creations.

“I am excited that we are able to integrate the Paint-A-Plug program within DeKalb’s plans to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence,” Hoey said in a news release. “Our community’s namesake – Baron de Kalb – was a hero of the American Revolutionary War, and I hope local artists will embrace the opportunity to apply historical and/or patriotic themes to their public art projects over the next year.”

The program also encourages former program participants to touch up their art pieces. Fire hydrants that remain unmaintained will be returned to their original color. The schedule a touch-up, email paintaplug@cityofdekalb.com.

Applications are available at cityofdekalb.com/paintaplug. Artists must have their hydrants painted by Nov. 1.