Jubilee Artisans to hold environment-themed exhibition in DeKalb

Jubilee Artisans is seen March 12, 2024 at 128 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Jubilee Artisans will host an opening reception for its “Fundamentals of Foundations” exhibition.

The open house will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. April 19 at Jubilee Artisans, 128 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

The exhibition explores environment’s influence on the development of identities. “Fundamentals of Foundations” also emphasizes shared elements and key differences in the Fundamental Human Needs model, Foundations of Identity final release research findings and philosopher and economist Eamonn Butler’s “Foundations of a Free Society” review. The exhibit is curated by Ayanna Johnson, a Northern Illinois University College of Business graduate.

The exhibition features about 50 art pieces created by DeKalb and Chicago area artists. The artists include Tammy Judkins, Jazmine Hall, Latia (Afro Picasso) Jackson, Shay Lee, Janae V Henry, Rudy Galindo, Ditza, Lilah Fosmore and Doug Overton.

The exhibition will run through May 3.