Addison Dierschow, Bella Jacobs combine on perfect game: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep softball

Sycamore 11, Rochelle 0: At Rochelle, Addison Dierschow and Bella Jacobs combined on a five-inning perfect game in the Interstate 8 opener.

Riley Schuller homered for the Spartans (7-1), and Ellison Hallahan had three hits and scored twice. Addison Armstrong, Addison McLaughlin and Brighton Snodgrass each had two hits. Armstrong scored three times.

DeKalb 8, Waubonsie Valley 5: At Aurora, a five-run first inning carried the Barbs (9-3) to the win in the DuPage Valley Conference opener.

Kennedy Latiner was 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. Izzy Aranda, Cassidy Cavazos and Sydney Miles had two hits each. Hazel Montavon drove in two runs and Latimer, Aranda, Myles and Jasmine Rodriguez each had two RBIs.

Genoa-Kingston 8, Rockford Lutheran 1: At Genoa, Kaylee Luepkes homered and scored twice for the Cogs (5-7-1).

Aubree Simon fired a one-hitter, allowing one unearned run and striking out eight.

Simon, Elizabeth Davis and Lily Stiles had two hits each.

Newark 8-12, Indian Creek 6-5: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves’ rally came up short in the 8-6 loss.

Allie Peterson homered while Gretta Oziah had three hits and Jaelyne Johnson had two.

In the 12-5, five-inning loss in Game 2, Avery Boehne had two hits and drove in two runs.

Somonauk 17, Hiawatha 0: At Kirkland, Mia Sidall had the lone hit for the Hawks.

Prep baseball

Sycamore 12, Rochelle 11: At Sycamore, Jackson Macdonald singled home Kyle Prebil with one out in the bottom of the seventh for the win.

Davis Collie homered three times and finished with five RBIs. Henry Hamingson and Nathan Lojko also had three hits each for Sycamore (6-4 overall, 1-0 Interstate 8).

Prebil, playing in his second game of the year, homered, had two hits and scored twice. Tyler Lojko and Macdonald had two hits each.

The Hubs scored four in the top of the seventh to tie it.

Hinckley-Big Rock 31, Durand-Pecatonica 5: At Pecatonica, Martin Ledbetter was 4 for 4 with three home runs, two of which were grand slams, and 11 RBIs for the Royals (6-6).

H-BR pounded out 19 hits in the win. They were hit by pitches seven times, including Ledbetter getting plunked three times. They scored 26 runs in the third and fourth innings combined of the four-inning win.

Skyler Janeski had three hits and scored six times. Jacob Orin had two hits and scored three times. Marshall Ledbetter and Luke Badal each scored twice and drove in two runs. Colton Sargent had two hits and two RBIs.

Kaneland 17, Ottawa 2: At Maple Park, the Knights picked up their fifth straight win in the Interstate 8 opener.

Aiden Whildin was 2 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs. Brady Alstott and Antonio Villanueva each had two hits, with Alstott scoring three times. Dylan Borysiewicz drove in three runs.

Hayden Foster allowed one earned run in a four-inning complete game. He walked three and struck out three while allowing three hits.

Naperville North 10, DeKalb 0: At Naperville, the Barbs (11-2-1 overall, 0-1 DVC) committed four errors and had two hits in the loss, their second straight.

North Boone 7, Genoa-Kingston 2: At Poplar Grove, the Vikings scored seven in the sixth for the Big Northern Conferene win.

Jack Peterson and Nate Kleba each had two hits for the Cogs (3-9).

Newark 17, Indian Creek 1: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves (0-12) got three hits in the Little Ten Conference loss.

Somonauk 11, Hiawatha 3: At Kirkland, the Bobcats outscored the Hawks 6-3 in the seventh inning to secure the win.

Thomas Giebel had two of Hiawatha’s five hits in the loss. He also allowed one earned run (five total) in five innings of three-hit ball. He walked two and struck out five.

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 4, Belvidere 1: At Belvidere, the Cogs improved to 10-2 with the nonconference win.

Sam Wendt, Ally Poegel, Ayva Hernandez and Lucy Foss scored for the Cogs.