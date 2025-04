DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Adults and teens can attend workshops at the DeKalb Public Library to view various poetry examples.

The workshops will be held at 6 p.m. April 15 and 29 in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can view poetry forms including sonnets, dramatic monologues, villanelles, haikus, and fixed and free verse poetry. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email thomask@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.