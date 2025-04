The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – DeKalb Township staff will provide information about its services at a booth in the DeKalb Public Library main lobby on April 15.

Information will be available from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Residents can learn about upcoming township events; general and emergency applications and information; employment specialist information; and supervisor office services.

The library is located at 309 Oak St.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.