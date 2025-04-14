DeKalb library to hold Mary Lincoln program April 15

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host “Losing the Light: The Night Mary Lincoln Lost Abraham,” a lecture featuring performer Valerie Gugala.

The event will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 15 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

“Losing the Light: The Night Mary Lincoln Lost Abraham” examines President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination at Ford’s Theatre from First Lady Mary Lincoln’s perspective. The lecture also will focus on her immediate reaction and the nation’s reaction.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.