DeKalb apartment tenants without hot water Monday, city says. Here’s what we know

The Terraces of DeKalb apartment complex, 1100 W. Lincoln Highway, shown here in this Shaw Local file photo on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – Residents in one of DeKalb’s largest rental buildings are without hot water Monday, according to a news release from the city.

City officials as of about 11:30 a.m. estimated hot water would be restored by the end of the business day Monday to The Terraces of DeKalb, 1100 W. Lincoln Highway, formerly Lincoln Tower.

“Landlords are required by City code to provide residents with hot water,” City officials wrote in a news release. “The City shares the frustration of the building’s residents and will use all legal means necessary to expedite the restoration of hot water services.”

The Terraces tenants were initially told by building management that hot water would be unavailable “until further notice,” according to the city.

City officials did not say when tenants were informed of their water situation. It’s also not clear as of midday Monday how long tenants have been without hot water.

DeKalb city officials said they “found this lack of time estimate for restoration unacceptable.” Officials said they plan to notify the public of updates via the city’s social media pages.

The City’s newly-hired Business Services Director, former Police Chief John Petragallo, was present at the building to assess the problem, according to the city. He was not immediately available to return a request for comment.

The source of the problem was connected to the building’s hot water heater, according to the city. A replacement part has arrived and it expected to be installed Monday.

Phone calls to The Terraces property management were not immediately returned.

