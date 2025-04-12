DeKalb County Community Foundation names new community engagement manager

SYCAMORE – Kristin Peska has joined the DeKalb County Community Foundation as its full-time community engagement manager, according to a news release.

In this role, Peska will support the Foundation’s proactive community engagement programs, activities and strategies guided by the Board of Directors.

“It’s great to be a part of DeKalb County once again,” Peska said in a news release. “I look forward to getting to know the people who make this community such a wonderful place to live – and working together to identify resources that enhance the economy, education, environment, equity, and sense of belonging.”

Peska holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature with a focus on professional writing from Eastern Illinois University. She also earned certifications in nonprofit leadership from Rockford University’s Northern Illinois Center for Nonprofit Excellence and in spiritual formation and discipleship from Moody Theological Seminary. She completed a master’s degree in ministry studies at Moody Theological Seminary.

Peska’s professional background includes leadership and support roles with nonprofit organizations such as the Girl Scouts, various churches, and a resource center in Southwest Colorado dedicated to addressing food insecurity and homelessness.

“We are excited that Kristin joined our staff team at the Foundation,” Foundation Executive Director Dan Templin said. “Her background and skill set align in outstanding ways with the proactive community engagement work of our organization; and the collaborative work in the years ahead with key stakeholders in communities throughout DeKalb County.”

Serving the community since 1993, the DeKalb County Community Foundation is a nonprofit foundation that enhances the quality of life in DeKalb County through endowments and donor services, stewardship, grantmaking and community initiatives. The Community Foundation awards grants in the areas of arts & culture, community development, environment and animal welfare, education, health and human services, and nonprofit capacity building. The foundation manages over 469 funds that provide more than $4 million in annual support. Learn more at dekalbccf.org.