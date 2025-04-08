Here’s what’s happening at Somonauk Library in April

SOMONAUK – The Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. La Salle St., will host several programs and events in April.
The events schedule includes:
- Tot Tales: 10:30 a.m. April 9, 16, 23, and 30. Participants will be introduced to rhymes, hand motions, books, and songs. The program is intended for children up to age 3. Registration is required.
- Story Hour: 10:30 a.m. April 15, 22, and 29. The program includes crafts, stories, songs and snacks. The program is intended for children ages 3 to 5. Registration is required.
- Chapter Club: 6:30 p.m. April 28. Attendees can discuss books and participate in an activity. The club is intended for children ages 7 to 10. Book copies will be available at the front desk.
- Paws For Reading: 4 p.m. April 24. Participants will be able to read for 15 minutes to Fox Valley Therapy dogs. The program is intended for children in first through fifth grades. Registration is required. To register, visit the library or call 815-498-2440.
- Easter Egg Hunt: 2 p.m. April 12. Attendees can participate in an Easter egg hunt. The event is intended for children ages 10 and under. Due to limited space, registration is required. To register, visit the library’s front desk.
- Teen Cozy Crafting Nights: 6 p.m. April 21. The event features music and crafts, Craft supplies and tools will be provided. Light snacks also will be served. Registration is required.
- Peep Taste Testing: 7 p.m. April 17. Participants will be able to taste-test Peeps. Registration is required.
- Take Home Book Boxes for Tweens and Teens: Runs through April. The boxes include up to two library books, a treat and book-related surprises. Due to the limited number of boxes, reservations are required. To reserve a box, call or visit the library.
- Local Writers Group: 5 to 6:30 p.m. April 17. The group is available for high school students and adults. The first session will be held at the Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St.
- Bingo: 12:30 p.m. April 2, 9, and 16. Attendees can play Bingo to win prizes. Refreshments will be served. The event is intended for people ages 18 and older.
- Tech Help For Seniors: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. April 17. Attendees can receive one-on-one technology support from tech enthusiast Steve Goodwin. The 20-minute session includes tablet, cell phone and laptop assistance. Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, visit patron services or call 815-498-2440.
- Cards With Karen: 6 p.m. April 10. Participants will be able to create three handmade cards. Materials also will be provided. Registration is required and costs $5.
- Diamond Divas: 3 to 5 p.m. April 16. Attendees can create a diamond painting. Participants also can bring their own supplies.
- History Book Club: 4 p.m. April 10. Participants will be able to discuss and read nonfiction and history books.
- Fiction Addiction: 4 p.m. April 17. Attendees can read and discuss fiction books.
- Pageturners: 2 p.m. April 23. Participants will be able to discuss suspense books.
- Men’s Book Club: 4 p.m. April 22. Attendees can read and discuss history, nonfiction, and biography books.
- Murder Mystery at the Somonauk Library with L.A. Actor, Duffy Hudson: 6 to 8 p.m. April 9. Attendees can investigate and question each other to solve a murder mystery.
- Interview and Book Signing with Amy Kemp: 6 p.m. April 15. Jeanie Martin will interview author Amy Kemp about her book “See You: A Guide for Women to Make More, Have More and Be More- Without More Work.” The event also includes a book signing. Book copies will be available to buy.
- Cybersecurity Basics: How To Spot Digital Scams with Steve Goodwin: 6 p.m. April 22. Participants will learn about online safety and how to protect themselves. Attendees are encouraged to bring devices for activities.