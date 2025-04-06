Peace Road bridge construction to start Monday

Vehicles travel down Peace Road just north of State Route 64 Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Sycamore. That section of roadway will be under construction starting Monday, April 7, 2025 for a bridge and road widening project, according to a DeKalb County construction notice. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – Drivers who frequent Peace Road on the west side of Sycamore should prepare for more than a year of traveling through a construction site, as an estimated $7.4 million road project is set to begin.

The Peace Road bridge replacement and road widening project will officially break ground on Monday, according to a construction notice from DeKalb County Engineer Nathan Schwartz.

The project will replace a bridge and widen a section of Peace Road between Illinois Route 64 and Freed Road in Sycamore.

Schwartz said traffic will continue to flow in both directions during construction, but travel delays could be possible.

“Two-way traffic will be maintained with occasional flaggers to control traffic when workers are not behind barricades,” Schwartz said.

The DeKalb County Board awarded Sjostrom & Sons Inc., a contractor that has done previous bridge work for the county, a $6.9 million contract for the construction project in January.

The bridge replacement and road widening is projected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2026, according to the construction notice.

A construction zone speed limit of 45 miles per hour will be established. Workers are expected to be at the site regularly from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the work week.