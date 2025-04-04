DeKalb County Earth Fest kicks off Saturday

Ellie Langley, (left) 7, and Loretta Cima, 6, both from DeKalb, make jewelry using upcycled T-shirts Thursday, April 18, 2024, during Earth Fest at the Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb. The event, in honor of Earth Week, was presented by DeCarbon DeKalb, in partnership with NIU. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – Families and community members of all ages are invited to the second annual DeKalb County Earth Fest, a chance to learn about sustainable living, celebrate the environment and have a little fun.

The event is free and runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Northern Illinois University’s Founders Memorial Library, 217 Normal Road, DeKalb. Parking is available at the adjacent building just to the south, or the visitors lot off Carroll Avenue.

Participants will learn how to decarbonize their homes, hear from community partners and experts on ways to help DeKalb County adapt to the realities facing our climate today. Topics to learn about Saturday include pollinator planting, energy efficiency, environmental justice, community action, electrification, wilding, family gardening, sustainable food systems and more.

Highlights include a Community Expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with live music, food trucks, a social hour and photo booth. Dozens of area exhibitors are expected to have tables with interactive and informative components to help educate participants on climate and environment-related topics.

For information, visit decarbondekalb.com. To see the event lineup, visit decarbondekalb.com/earth-fest-2025.