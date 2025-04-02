‘Charlotte’s Web’ opens Friday at Sandwich Opera House

The Sandwich Opera House, built in 1878, kicks off its 2024-2025 season on Sept. 21. (Shaw Local file photo)

SANDWICH – The Indian Valley Theatre recently announced the cast for its upcoming production of “Charlotte’s Web.”

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. April 4 and 7 and at 2 p.m. April 6 at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St.

“Charlotte’s Web,” based on the book by E.B. White and the play by Joseph Robinette, tells the story of Wilbur, a young pig who wants to avoid the butcher. Wilbur befriends Charlotte, a spider that becomes determined to save him. She begins the campaign by writing “Some Pig” on her web. The campaign ends with Wilbur doing what’s most important to Charlotte.

The cast includes Ember Meyn as Wilbur; Michelle Hainline as Charlotte; Clara Snider as Fern Arable; Nick Bantz-Beaty as John Arable; Lisa Branning as Martha Arable; Jacob Baumet as Avery Arable; Logan Hane as Templeton; Brian Hensley as Lurvy; Robert Fye as Homer Zuckerman; and Brittany Favia as Edith Zuckerman. The rest of the cast features Jayce Malone, Caitlyn Roberson, James Troutman, Hannah Troutman, Adeline Galles, Anya Galles, Stella Petritsch, Lydia Petritsch, Heather Van Doozer, Johana Troi, Sofia Difaggio, Karen Leifheit, Olivia Messer, Asher Munar, Beatrice Wood, Katya Anshakov, Abbi Farley, Debbie Keele, Eliza DeLoach, Evan Beverage, Sami Beverage, Grace White, Gracie Bee, Taylor Bee, Hannah Koesler, Lucy Koesler, Kartharina Beager, Madelyn Bryan, Maverick Leitner, Olivia Ramirez, Emma Johnson, Giavanna Sprinkle, JJ Plant, Kinsley Anderson, Stella Valdez, Addison Valdez and Vivian Brandt.

The IVT production will be directed by Kathie Hart and produced by Darren Whaley. Tickets are on sale at indianvalleytheatre.com.

Indian Valley Theatre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.

For information, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com or send a message on the IVT Facebook page.