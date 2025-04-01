Waterman woman hospitalized with serious injuries after car flips multiple times

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

A Waterman woman, 77, suffered serious injuries after the car she was driving went off the road and flipped multiple times in the early morning hours Tuesday, authorities said.

Paramedics from the Hinckley Fire Protection District took the woman to Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, authorities said.

She was driving in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze east on U.S. Route 30, east of Rimsnider Road in southern DeKalb County, when the car went off the roadway to the north around 1:28 a.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The car hit a ditch and nearby embankment, then overturned multiple times.

This is a developing story which could be updated.