Landscape waste collection to resume April 1 in DeKalb

DeKALB – Lakeshore Recycling Systems will resume its regularly scheduled seasonal landscape waste collection pickup days for DeKalb residents.

The landscape waste collection pickup days will begin April 1, according to the city of DeKalb.

Resident guidelines are as follows:

Waste must be place in approved biodegradable landscape waste bags or open garbage cans no larger than 32 gallons.

No boxes or plastic bags are allowed.

Brush must be bundled in string or baler’s twine, weigh no more than 50 pounds, and be 4 feet long.

Lakeshore Recycling Systems also will offer yard waste carts for an additional monthly fee. To request a cart, call 815-770-7550.

For information, call 815-748-2040.