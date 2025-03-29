Letter: FSA offers new scholarship to local students

Family Service Agency is excited to announce the 2025 CSBG Scholarship, offering up to $2,500 to eligible students pursuing a bachelor’s, master’s, or trade certification in Illinois.

This scholarship helps reduce financial barriers for students in DeKalb County who meet income guidelines and need assistance covering tuition, supplies, or other educational expenses.

Higher education should be accessible to everyone, yet financial barriers prevent many from achieving their academic and career goals. While this scholarship aims to support migrants, minorities, and other marginalized communities, it is open to all who qualify.

Additionally, proof of U.S. citizenship is not required, and Family Service Agency does not collect or report information regarding citizenship status, gender identity, or other protected identifications.

Our goal is to ensure that students from all backgrounds have the support they need to succeed.We encourage educators, community leaders, and local organizations to help spread the word about this opportunity.

Students interested in applying should submit their applications by June 13, 2025. For more information, contact cap@fsadekalbcounty.org.

Together, we can help remove financial obstacles and create pathways to success for DeKalb County students.

Rylie Loucks-Kues

Family Service Agency of DeKalb County