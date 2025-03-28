Kaneland girls soccer shuts out DeKalb

DeKALB – The Kaneland girls soccer team will start its spring break a few hours earlier on Friday. Knights coach Scott Parillo told his squad they could skip practice on the last day before break if they started the season 3-0.

Kaneland hit that mark Thursday with a 2-0 nonconference win over DeKalb.

“It has been a long time since we have done that. They deserve it,” Parillo said. “I thought we played well. We have seven new starters, and I think we’re starting to gel a little bit more.”

Kyra Lilly put the Knights on the scoreboard halfway through the first half. After corralling a pass from Erin Doucette, Lilly blasted the ball from top-center of the box into the lower left corner of the net.

With 13 minutes left before intermission, Lilly set up Hannah Boyer’s insurance goal.

“I had a cross-in from Kira. I was between the 18 and the PK spot and I just volleyed it in,” Boyer said.

The Knights dominated the run of play during the first 40 minutes.

“I think in the first half we a lot of energy, especially after our first goal. In the second half we played a little bit slower,” Lilly said. “Our first half play won the game.”

Kaneland’s offense is still a work in progress.

“Obviously, we would like to finish more of our shots, but you know it’s the start of the season. It’s always kind of ugly with the shooting at the beginning,” said the Kaneland coach.

DeKalb’s defense kept the Barbs close.

“There was some very good play from our junior center back Ashley Hernandez and also the person who plays in front of her, Alynna Nievez,” said DeKalb (1-4) coach Kaylyn Brooks. “They played outstandingly and if they weren’t back there, the score could have been even worse than it was. Beth Meeks, our goalkeeper, also did a very good job.”

Play was more balanced in the second half.

“A challenge for us is we’ve always been a second-half team. In the first half, we just never came out. I don’t know if it’s a mental thing or what it is, but. We just need to find our feet more in the first half and just come ready offensively,” the Barbs coach said. “But we’ve been working on it every single game. We’re getting better and better.”

DeKalb’s best scoring opportunity did come in the second half on a free kick.

Carla Murrieta’s boot from the 20-yard line hash mark cleared the wall of Kaneland defenders but went left of the net.