Pedestrian ID’d in fatal hit and run in Montgomery

(file photo) A man has been identified as the victim of a pedestrian versus vehicle crash in Montgomery on April 16, 2026.

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle in Montgomery on April 16 has been identified as Javier Diaz, 40, of Chicago. Diaz was identified by the Kane County Coroner.

The Montgomery Police Department responded to the crash around 1:23 a.m. in the area of Douglas Road and Seasons Ridge Boulevard.

Upon arrival, the police found Diaz unresponsive in the roadway. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to a release by the Montgomery Police Department.

The coroner said the cause of death is consistent with a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

The fatal crash is still being investigated by Montgomery police. The police have not filed any charges, according to the release.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team, and the Oswego Police and Fire Departments assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information is encourage to contact authorities at 630-862-4388 or by emailing, boneill@ci.montgomery.il.us.