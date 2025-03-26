Ticket bought in Cortland wins $349M Mega Millions jackpot

A display holds Mega Million lottery ticket wagering cards at Ted's State Line Mobil station, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Methuen, Mass. Twenty-three consecutive drawings later with no grand prize winner named, the Mega Millions jackpot is now flirting with nearly $1 billion, making it one of the largest jackpots in lottery history. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)

A Mega Millions ticket purchased at the Casey’s General Store in Cortland is a Mega Millions jackpot winner.

According to the Mega Millions website, the winning ticket in the March 25 drawing was sold at the Casey’s in Cortland and the winner will take home a prize of $349 million. The cash option, as opposed to the annuity, is $161.4 million.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 1-5-17-39-62, plus the gold Mega Ball of 8.

The jackpot had been rolling since it was last won in Arizona on Jan. 17. Before Tuesday night’s win, the last jackpot won in Illinois was on June 4, 2024.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.