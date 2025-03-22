Vigil to mark 1 year since DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy killed in crash

A photo of fallen DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil is displayed in April 2024, during her visitation and funeral in the Convocation Center at Northern Illinois University. Musil, 35, was killed March 28 while on duty after a truck rear-ended her police vehicle in Waterman. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – The community is invited to a vigil March 29 to help remember the life of the late DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil, who was killed on duty in a drunken driving crash a year ago.

Musil, 35, was a mother of three and a veteran who served in Afghanistan. She was conducting what DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan called a stationary patrol in Waterman when her Ford Explorer squad car was struck in the back by a Kenworth commercial truck about 10:40 p.m. March 28, 2024. Musil later died from her injuries at a nearby hospital.

In her honor, a candlelight vigil will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. March 29 at the Sycamore Forest Preserve near Route 64. Everyone is invited.

Sullivan said the purpose of the vigil is to continue to remember and honor Musil’s service.

“We want to continue to show support for her family and all of her friends,” Sullivan said. “She will never be forgotten and is missed each day.”

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced the event this week.

The man charged in Musil’s death, Nathan P. Sweeney, 44, of DeKalb, was arrested April 3, 2024. He’s charged with driving under the influence and reckless homicide in connection with the crash. He has since pleaded not guilty and is on pretrial release awaiting court proceedings. A jury trial is expected to convene in June.

After a year of navigating grief, Sullivan said the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office will always remember Musil as a terrific mother, daughter and friend to many.

“She was a selfless servant, and we will always continue to mourn the loss of her,” Sullivan said.