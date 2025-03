DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host World of Reading event for residents to explore literature.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 29 at the library, 309 Oak St.

Participants will be able to learn about books through various activities and crafts. The books include “The Wizard of Oz,” “Dune,” “Cujo” and “The Hobbit.” No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.